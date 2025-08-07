iA Global Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 1.9% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 54.7% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $363.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $323.73 and a 52-week high of $412.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.68. The company has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a return on equity of 50.91% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $426.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on AON from $414.00 to $409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (up previously from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $401.00) on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.21.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

