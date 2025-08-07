Arjuna Capital Sells 1,009 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Arjuna Capital lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises about 1.0% of Arjuna Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

PSA stock opened at $281.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.23 and a 200 day moving average of $295.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $256.60 and a 1 year high of $369.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.57.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

