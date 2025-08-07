Keynote Financial Services LLC Increases Position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR)

Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WHR. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 77.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Longbow Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE WHR opened at $82.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12-month low of $73.72 and a 12-month high of $135.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.32 and a beta of 1.17.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 20.81%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

