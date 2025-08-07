Gagnon Securities LLC Buys Shares of 3,062 Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCEL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vericel by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 9.9% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vericel by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCEL. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.44 and a beta of 1.27. Vericel Corporation has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $63.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

