iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Raised by Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd

Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $442.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $421.81 and its 200-day moving average is $395.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $448.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

