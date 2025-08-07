Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 380.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,316 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises about 0.8% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 564.4% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $71.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 104,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $7,356,774.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 228,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,035,476.94. This trade represents a 31.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 1,568,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $156,810,731.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,830,629 shares of company stock worth $438,930,436 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 0.2%

HOOD opened at $105.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.38 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $113.44.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

