ING Groep NV Sells 100,829 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ING Groep NV decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,829 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CAT opened at $428.04 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $441.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $389.11 and a 200 day moving average of $354.92. The firm has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 29.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Melius upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Caterpillar from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.00.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

