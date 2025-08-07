CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,376,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,994,000 after buying an additional 988,201 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5.2% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $30,343,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola
CocaCola Stock Up 0.6%
KO stock opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $299.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.
CocaCola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.
CocaCola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CocaCola
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Buy the Dip? These Earnings Misses Offer Long-Term Upside
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- RSI Stock Soars 22% On Q2 Blowout—Will PENN Match the Momentum?
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- How DigitalOcean’s Focus Is Fueling Explosive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.