CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,376,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,994,000 after buying an additional 988,201 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 5.2% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola during the first quarter worth $30,343,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 6.7% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 361,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,990,000 after purchasing an additional 22,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares in the company, valued at $19,884,668.76. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cfra Research upgraded CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Stock Up 0.6%

KO stock opened at $69.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $299.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. CocaCola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.