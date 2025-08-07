Gagnon Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 1,831.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,584 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 348.0% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 50.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in IonQ by 780.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IONQ. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

IonQ Price Performance

NYSE:IONQ opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36. IonQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.54 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.23 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a negative net margin of 753.20%. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 3,581,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $136,550,889.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 390,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,883,244.77. This represents a 90.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 216,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total value of $8,231,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 718,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,382,644.76. This represents a 23.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,191,850 shares of company stock worth $360,519,930 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

