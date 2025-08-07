Keb Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Keb Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Keb Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $12,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISV. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 841,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after acquiring an additional 70,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 722,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after acquiring an additional 44,456 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $34.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

