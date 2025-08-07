CenterBook Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX)

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 190,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,600 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP owned approximately 0.27% of Innovex International worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovex International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,306,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,342,000 after buying an additional 43,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Innovex International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its position in Innovex International by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,686,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 662,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovex International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,937,000.

Shares of INVX stock opened at $16.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.17. Innovex International, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Innovex International ( NYSE:INVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Innovex International had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $224.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Innovex International in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Innovex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Innovex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

