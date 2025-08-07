Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.9333.

FOXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $65.00 price objective on FOX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FOX from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra Research cut FOX from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

FOX stock opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.54. FOX has a 12-month low of $38.52 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FOX will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s payout ratio is 11.00%.

In other news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $310,459.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This trade represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in FOX by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 920,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 1,709.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,908,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,937,000 after buying an additional 47,475 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of FOX by 0.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 39.4% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

