ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.84.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ON

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.4% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 54.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 375,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 133,127 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 740.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ON opened at $46.98 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.