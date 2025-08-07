ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.84.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ON. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.
Shares of ON opened at $46.98 on Thursday. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $78.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.70.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.28%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
