One Degree Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

One Degree Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 91.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of One Degree Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. One Degree Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8,203.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,228,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,760 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 314.4% in the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 2,295,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,088,000 after buying an additional 1,741,949 shares in the last quarter. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,714,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,163,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,310,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.