Headlands Technologies LLC Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 143.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,131,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medpace by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,084,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,387,000 after purchasing an additional 519,186 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 325,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,159,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,372,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 262,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,264,000 after acquiring an additional 120,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 48,487 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.69, for a total transaction of $21,901,093.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 962,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,803,569.35. This trade represents a 4.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,654,350. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,788 shares of company stock valued at $51,018,354 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MEDP

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP stock opened at $430.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $501.30.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. Medpace had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 67.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.