Pinney & Scofield Inc. Purchases 3,265 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Pinney & Scofield Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFCF. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of DFCF stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.56 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

