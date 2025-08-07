iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC

Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $88.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.33 and a 1-year high of $91.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $1.6311 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF’s previous dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

