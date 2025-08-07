RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Acquires 3,800 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,856,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,697,000 after acquiring an additional 472,145 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,990 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,827,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,911,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 3,808,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,742,000 after acquiring an additional 45,412 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.41. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3408 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.