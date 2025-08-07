Deutsche Bank AG Trims Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,273,313 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 49,747 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.46% of Intuit worth $781,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 523.1% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $779.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $769.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $665.19. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $532.65 and a 12-month high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total value of $1,362,748.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,760.95. The trade was a 79.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.