Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $3.34 Million in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,083,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,979 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 593.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,097,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,242,000 after buying an additional 3,507,076 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,543,000 after buying an additional 1,652,786 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,616,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,417,000 after acquiring an additional 605,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $20,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

EWZ opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $31.14.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

