Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,162 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 67,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 400.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 162,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.24 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $96.14. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.00.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

