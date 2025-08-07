Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 310,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,000. Cambria Global Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GVAL. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,388,000 after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $16,745,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Cambria Global Value ETF by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 142,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 95,115 shares during the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $3,283,000. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 99,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Global Value ETF Price Performance

Cambria Global Value ETF stock opened at $27.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The company has a market capitalization of $240.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.76. Cambria Global Value ETF has a 1 year low of $19.95 and a 1 year high of $28.96.

About Cambria Global Value ETF

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

