Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $5.39 Million in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 78,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,387,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $96,000.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

