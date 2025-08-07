Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $21.92 Million Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 472,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,917,000. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for approximately 2.7% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.08% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

NJAN stock opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $310.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.51.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

