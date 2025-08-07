151,264 Shares in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 151,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,262,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,456,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,933,000 after acquiring an additional 241,395 shares during the period. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Coast Investments LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 1.5%

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.68. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 11.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.56 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

