98,905 Shares in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. purchased a new stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 370.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 5,359,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219,964 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2,957.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,168 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,995,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,133,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,520 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,754,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,578,000 after purchasing an additional 987,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 10,716.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 879,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,594,000 after purchasing an additional 870,929 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $504,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $3,977,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.65 and a 52-week high of $118.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

