Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.34. Tapinator shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 24,275 shares trading hands.

Tapinator Stock Down 2.8%

The stock has a market cap of $1.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.39.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million during the quarter.

Tapinator Company Profile

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company’s library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

