Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Empiric Student Property Plc (LON:ESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 99.89 ($1.33) and traded as low as GBX 95.20 ($1.26). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 96.77 ($1.28), with a volume of 48,964,848 shares changing hands.

Empiric Student Property Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.34. The company has a market cap of £641.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.27.

Empiric Student Property Company Profile

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities.

Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014.

