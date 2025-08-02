Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,859 Shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (NYSEARCA:CGBL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Balanced ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,385,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,389,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,710,000 after buying an additional 766,049 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 1,006.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 715,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after buying an additional 650,654 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,592,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 439,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Balanced ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,759,000 after acquiring an additional 317,316 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA CGBL opened at $33.39 on Friday. Capital Group Core Balanced ETF has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.96. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Capital Group Core Balanced ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Core Balanced ETF (CGBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that offers a balanced approach to total return and capital preservation. The fund employs an active asset allocation strategy to invest in equities, debts, money market instruments, and cash.

