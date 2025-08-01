Teladoc Health (TDOC) and Its Peers Head to Head Comparison

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) is one of 94 public companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Teladoc Health to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Teladoc Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Teladoc Health and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teladoc Health 0 12 7 0 2.37 Teladoc Health Competitors 426 2275 4864 158 2.62

Risk & Volatility

Teladoc Health presently has a consensus price target of $9.76, indicating a potential upside of 35.33%. As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 441.79%. Given Teladoc Health’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teladoc Health has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Teladoc Health has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teladoc Health’s competitors have a beta of 1.65, meaning that their average stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Teladoc Health and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teladoc Health -8.16% -10.04% -4.24% Teladoc Health Competitors -745.71% -27.31% -12.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Teladoc Health and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Teladoc Health $2.54 billion -$1.00 billion -6.06 Teladoc Health Competitors $13.01 billion $238.11 million 6.25

Teladoc Health’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Teladoc Health. Teladoc Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Teladoc Health competitors beat Teladoc Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

