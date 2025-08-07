Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 86 Shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,658,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $11,448,000. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $423.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $410.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $383.39. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. Hubbell Inc has a 12 month low of $299.42 and a 12 month high of $481.35.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

