9,267 Shares in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $125.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.81.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.65%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

