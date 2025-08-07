11,000 Shares in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 96.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 21.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 651.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2,319.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on DB. Wall Street Zen lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of DB stock opened at $34.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.51. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $34.78.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.67%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

