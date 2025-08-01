Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 90.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,197 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,567,200. This represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,067,000 shares of company stock worth $53,949,340. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $72.44.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMCI shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

