ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Acquires New Stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Waters by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 5,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Waters in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.73.

Waters Trading Down 1.1%

WAT opened at $278.00 on Thursday. Waters Corporation has a 52 week low of $276.00 and a 52 week high of $423.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.96 million. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

