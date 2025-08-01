Bank of Jackson Hole Trust Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bank of Jackson Hole Trust lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $291.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $263.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $295.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

