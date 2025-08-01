ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 124,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $9,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 241.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV opened at $81.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $69.19 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.57.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

