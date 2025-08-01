US Bancorp DE Purchases 103,969 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,355,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,969 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.5% of US Bancorp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 4.25% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $548,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,963,000 after acquiring an additional 520,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,069,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,313,000 after acquiring an additional 241,870 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,944,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,912,000 after acquiring an additional 60,435 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,368,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,625,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,621,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,250,000 after acquiring an additional 51,406 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

IWS opened at $134.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average of $128.71. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.