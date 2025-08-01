Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $9.51 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 59,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $634.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $614.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $642.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

