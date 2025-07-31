Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 461,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $13,557,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,171,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 124,138 shares during the period. LM Asset IM Inc. bought a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,928,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 865,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 159,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 552,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of GTE opened at $4.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $9.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gran Tierra Energy ( NYSE:GTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share.

GTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gran Tierra Energy

In other news, major shareholder Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 18,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $87,594.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,018,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,588,858.25. This trade represents a 0.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

