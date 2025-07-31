KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:HG – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Insurance Group by 295.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 172.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Hamilton Insurance Group by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hamilton Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Hamilton Insurance Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan bought 4,750 shares of Hamilton Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $99,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,892 shares in the company, valued at $439,776.60. The trade was a 29.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adrian Joseph Daws sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,680. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HG. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hamilton Insurance Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

View Our Latest Report on HG

Hamilton Insurance Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of HG stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $22.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06.

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $843.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hamilton Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.