Davis R M Inc. Has $15.61 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,180,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,023,000 after buying an additional 807,748 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,201.4% during the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 842,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,502,000 after buying an additional 805,716 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,458,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,716,000 after buying an additional 584,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $312.25 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $314.50. The firm has a market cap of $511.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $300.64 and a 200-day moving average of $288.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

