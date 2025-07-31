MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 294.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 337,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,721,000 after purchasing an additional 251,714 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VOO stock opened at $583.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $561.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.54. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $587.08. The company has a market cap of $708.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.