Towercrest Capital Management Has $5.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,131 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 22,597 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $43.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $44.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.