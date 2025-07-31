Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Joby Aviation were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOBY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 773.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 250.0% during the first quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.33.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE JOBY opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.47. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. Joby Aviation had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a negative net margin of 447,083.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 20,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $284,650.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 202,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,112.92. This trade represents a 9.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $52,448.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 84,953 shares in the company, valued at $873,316.84. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,867,653 shares of company stock worth $19,256,442 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

