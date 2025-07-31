Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.70.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOUR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, June 5th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 10,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $903,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,295.26. This trade represents a 5.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. The trade was a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.9% in the second quarter. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:FOUR opened at $104.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments has a 1-year low of $57.45 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day moving average of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.31. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $368.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

