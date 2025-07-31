Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,004 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.83.

The Hartford Insurance Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $124.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.09. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.40.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.