Vestcor Inc Has $5.80 Million Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Raymond James Financial began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $113.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $114.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $104.17 and a 200-day moving average of $103.69. The company has a market capitalization of $60.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 71.68%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. This trade represents a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

