Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,675 Shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of OTIS opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.16. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.