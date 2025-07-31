TradeLink Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,135 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Armstrong World Industries makes up 1.9% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AWI. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter worth $434,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $190.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.08. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.92 and a 1 year high of $191.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.34. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AWI shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AWI

About Armstrong World Industries

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.